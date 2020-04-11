PBA great Nelson Asaytono now in stable condition after heart attack

CAGE great Nelson Asaytono is now in stable condition after suffering from a heart attack this week in Cavite.

The 53-year-old Asaytono, a seven-time PBA champion and 10-time All-Star, had already been taken out of the ICU, and later discharged from a hospital in General Trias City under the care of Vice Mayor Maurito Sison.

NLEX Assistant Vice President Ronald Dulatre, who plays basketball with Asaytono once in a while and a friend of Sison, confirmed the report on Saturday.

"Sa bahay na lang magpapagaling," said Dulatre, who's a close friend of Vice Mayor Sison.

“Nagtanong na rin sa akin si Jolas (Jojo Lastimosa, NLEX deputy coach) tungkol sa health situation in Nelson,” he added.

Lastimosa and Asaytono were former teammates at Purefoods from 1989-90.

The PBA Legends are already trying to raise funds among themselves to help their fellow player defray the hospital cost.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has also been adviced about the condition of Asaytono, a three-time Mythical First Team and two-time Best Player of the Conference in a career that spawned 17 seasons.