Calvin Oftana foregoing final year at San Beda to enter PBA Rookie Draft

REIGNING NCAA MVP Calvin Oftana is set to take the next step in his basketball career as he declares for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

His handlers in Titan Management Group confirmed his application on Tuesday.

"I am now taking off my red and white jersey to begin a new chapter in my basketball career. San Beda University has molded me to become a better man and I'll carry those lessons with me through the rest of my life on and off the court," he wrote.

The 6-foot-5 forward is easily one of the most awaited names in this class and is a consensus first rounder and a cinch for the planned special Gilas Pilipinas round.

Oftana made his mark in NCAA Season 95 as he led the Red Lions to an immaculate 18-0 eliminations to earn an outright finals berth before settling for bridesmaid honors to Letran in the championship series.

Still, his imprint was indelible, posting 15.5 points on 52-percent shooting from the field and 43-percent from threes, while also collecting 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks in 25.5 minutes.

With this decision, he is foregoing his final playing year in San Beda to turn pro.

The 25-year-old Dumaguete product also showed that he's no pushover in his national team debut back in November in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

Suiting up for only one game, Oftana scored nine points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with four rebounds, four assists, a steal, and a block in 15 minutes of play in the Philippines' 93-69 victory over Thailand.

He is currently with the Gilas training pool at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba as they gear up for the third window of qualifiers in February in Clark.