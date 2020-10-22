Nash Racela plays down first meeting with TnT after 2018 exit

CLARK FREERPORT – Nash Racela considers Thursday’s faceoff against former team TnT Tropang Giga as just an ordinary PBA Philippine Cup game.

No drama, no extra animosity.

“I’m not the emotional type of person. What done is done,” said Racela, the current Blackwater mentor who once served as head coach of TnT for almost two years.

“I’m just focused on what lies ahead.”





Racela was named TnT coach in 2017, but unceremoniously given the pink slip after the Tropang Giga’s slow start in the 2018 Governors Cup. He was replaced by Bong Ravena and active consultant Marck Dickel.

In six conferences at the helm, Racela steered the franchise to the playoffs five times and was in the semis in all three conferences during his first season.

The Tropang Giga made the finals of the 2017 Commissioner’s Cup but lost to San Miguel in six games.

He compiled a 36-24 (win-loss) record during his stint with the team.

Racela admitted losing interest watching PBA games for about a year following his exit with TnT.

Racela said the focus for him is how to turn things around for Blackwater following a 120-82 blowout at the hands of Alaska prior to the TnT match-up.

“The challenge is how to turn things around. Of course after a loss like that, It’s normal to be down,” he said.

But he has complete trust with the 2-2 Elite that they will have a different mindset once they finally get to the floor with the Tropang Giga.

