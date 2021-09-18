Nash Racela says Blackwater determined to salvage pride

BLACKWATER could just coast along as its PBA Philippine Cup campaign ends.

But winning is still everything for the Bossing.

On the verge of becoming the team to hold the longest losing streak in league history, the team remains determined to salvage its pride and reputation by going hard for a win in its final game in the season-opening tournament on Saturday against Meralco.

Coach Nash Racela said the team atmosphere in its final practice for the conference remains upbeat regardless of having tied the league’s all-time record for the most number of consecutive losses at 18 games just two days ago.

Racela said the dubious record is not lost on the players but they are more focused on winning their last game at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

“Alam naman nila yun so the goal is still to get a win,” said the soft-spoken Blackwater mentor.

Blackwater hopes to avoid a winless conference

“When we finished our huddle (Friday), sabi ko sa kanila 1-10 is still better than 0-11. And we’ll still look for that.”

The Bossing just tied the league’s dubious record for the most number of consecutive losses on Thursday when they bowed 90-73 to NLEX.

It was the 18th straight loss for Blackwater that drew the franchise even with the 1980 Presto team.

Ridiculed for matching the record, Racela said nobody wanted it to happen.

The coach added losing is part of every team’s journey.

“You can’t really focus on the record. Losing is part of the game. Ang importante sa amin is we learn, we learn from those losses so that we could improve as a team,” said Racela.

“But the learning process is a struggle also for us. So if you correct them, we could compete.”

