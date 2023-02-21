This rival turned teammate gave Nards Pinto his 'Welcome to PBA' hit

NARDS Pinto is making a name for himself as one of the top perimeter defenders in the PBA today, the latest proof Barangay Ginebra making him the first option to shadow prolific Bay Area import Myles Powell in the last Commissioner’s Cup Finals.

But even as far back when he was a rookie, the eight-year playmaker already showed signs of defensive peskiness – that irritated an offensive player.

Asked who gave him his “Welcome to the PBA” moment, Pinto didn’t think hard before mentioning Allein Maliksi.

How Nards Pinto got his 'Welcome to the PBA' hit

The 19th overall pick by GlobalPort in the 2014 Draft, Pinto, trying to make an early impression, showed aggressiveness on defense when he was in front of Maliksi, who was then playing for San Mig Coffee, in a regular season game.

“Tambak na kami, eh pinasok din siya, eh pine-pressure ko siya syempre kasi minsan lang din nakapasok eh. Siniko ako sa mukha,” the 5-foot-11 point guard recounted with a chuckle.

“Siya pa galit,” he was quick to add of Maliksi, who was four inches taller. “Shoutout kay Allein Maliksi.”

Unfortunately, referees missed the action, leaving Pinto with a double whammy as the Batang Pier suffered the blowout loss.

“Wala (foul). Hindi nakita ng referee,” Pinto said as he eventually teamed up with Maliksi at Meralco. “Natatawa na nga lang siya pag nag-uusap kami nung kinuwento ko yun.”

At least years later, the pride of Kasuga, Magsaysay, Davao del Sur is finally gaining recognition for his defensive efforts.

