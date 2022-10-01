What Myles Powell vs Topex Robinson word war was about

BAY Area import Myles Powell played down the verbal exchange between him and Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson as both parties apologized to each other after the game.

Myles Powell vs Topex Robinson commotion

Powell and Robinson were called for technical fouls for an incident late in the third quarter of the Bay Dragons’ 101-91 win over the Fuel Masters.

Powell was slapped with a technical foul for taunting, while Robinson was issued with a similar infraction for using profane language. Prior to the penalties, Robinson was seen attempting to confront Powell but players from both sides stepped in to prevent the situation from escalating.

Powell said the incident was only between two persons who are determined to win the game.

“Everyone out there wanting to win,” said Powell. “He came up to me and apologized. I apologized back to him. No hard feelings. Like I said, everyone out there wanting to win. That’s what we are out for. Everyone is chasing for a championship. And that’s what happened.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Sometimes your feelings get the best of you,” said Powell, who finished with 32 points in the victory.

The incident between Powell and Robinson no longer surprised Bay Area coach Brian Goorjian, who said that their matches – even the tune-ups – also had similar altercations.

Watch Now

“We played nine preseason games and three games here and there have been heated exchanges in everyone but one,” Goorjian said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Goorjian said the PBA teams are out to get them especially with the Dragons being a foreign guest team and the local squads out to prove something.

“There’s a lot of emotion, lot of energy towards this international team. Again, we shake hands and respect after when everyone is trying to win. It has become part of the game for us,” said Goorjian.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.