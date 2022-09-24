Why Myles Powell turned emotional during postgame interview

MYLES Powell was overcome with emotions shortly after draining a buzzer-beating three that sent the Bay Area Dragons to their second win in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

Powell continued to impress the Filipino audience on Saturday as he drained a triple to give the Dragons a 105-104 win over NorthPort. The three happened in front of the Dragons so his teammates mobbed him on the bench shortly after the basket.

Why was Myles Powell crying during postgame?

Tears then fall from the eyes of Powell at the press room for the customary postgame interview, and the former Seton Hall cager said it had something to do with being away with his family.

Powell said he has been coping with his brother being in jail while he is in the Philippines for two months already in his participation with the Bay Area Dragons for the PBA and the East Asia Super League.

“Just thinking about everything, the sacrifice, the crisis that my family is going through with my brother being locked up,” said the 25-year-old Powell.

“My whole career, going to Seton Hall, I was in New Jersey, and being picked up by the Knicks, then playing in Philly. This is really the first time I’m really away from home. And I’m celebrating with my brothers and my coaching staff.”

“Just thinking about my brother, like I said. I wish he was able to see that one,” said Powell.

Powell finished with 37 points, six rebounds, and four steals in another impressive performance, just two days after he dropped 41 points against Blackwater on Wednesday.

Powell fended the credit to the win as it was total team effort from the coaches to the players.

“This is the best test we have all year since we’ve been here. Coach is doing a good job of preparing us. The whole time, when we lost the lead, everybody got back to the huddle. We just said we need a stop. And we just executed. We had a stop, we came down, and put the ball in my hands, and it was gametime,” said Powell.

