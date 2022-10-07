Myles Powell eyes fourth win for Dragons before import change

MYLES Powell eyes another huge game before Bay Area makes an import change as the Dragons stake their unbeaten slate against Converge on Friday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Dragons tangle with the FiberXers at 5:45 p.m. as they try to regain the solo lead with their fourth win in as many games.

Powell hopes to provide another victory before Bay Area brings in Andrew Nicholson as its next import. Under the consensus of the league to the guest team, the Dragons must field Powell for the first four games of the conference, and Nicholson the next four, before deciding on the permanent import.

Powell said he will bring the same intensity to the Dragons before he is replaced.

Myles Powell on final game - for now

“I know coach (Brian Goorjian) wants us to be successful. Since I’ve got here, I listen to him. My game is taking steps forward. I’m continue to do that. I believe in my team just the way they believe in me,” said Powell, whose team is coming off a 101-91 victory over Phoenix Super LPG last Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Converge eyes to bounce back from its 109-105 win over Magnolia last Saturday that evened its record to 1-1.

Watch Now

In the first game, winless teams Meralco and Terrafirma go up against each other at 3 p.m.

The Bolts lost their second game on Sunday when they fell to Barangay Ginebra, 99-91, while the Dyip are 0-3, and were defeated for the 18th straight time when they were beaten by Rain or Shine, 106-94.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Meralco import Johnny O’Bryant is averaging 30.5 points and 19.0 rebounds, but the Bolts have yet to produce a win compounded by the calf injury of Chris Newsome.

Lester Prosper is also producing huge numbers for Terrafirma with 34.7 points and 20.0 rebounds.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.