Mylene Paat thankful for warm welcome to Thailand league

NAKHON Ratchasima gave Mylene Paat a warm welcome on Sunday upon its Filipino import's arrival for the 2021-22 Women’s Volleyball Thailand League.

Paat, who hails from Bani, Pangasinan, expressed her gratitude to her Thai club after being welcomed by team officials with a pad thai dinner.

“I’m so blessed to meet you all,” she wrote in her social media pages.

Paat is set to debut for Nakhon Ratchasima, a four-time champion and runner up last season, right on opening day on December 8 against reigning champion Diamond Food at the MCC Hall in Bangkok.

Paat in elite company

The Adamson standout will be the third Filipino player in this generation to play in Thailand after Alyssa Valdez reinforced 3BB Nakornnont in 2016 and Marck Espejo, who served as import for Visakha in early 2020 in a stint cut short by the pandemic.

The Philippine women’s volleyball team mainstay has played twice against Nakhon Ratchasima in the 2018 AVC Cup and also battled the Cat Devils when she played for Choco Mucho in the Asian Women’s Club Championship.

Paat had a successful year with Chery Tiggo, which won the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference title last August and runner-up in the inaugural Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League three days ago.

