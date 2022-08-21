Jordan Clarkson tweets on PBA visit: 'Big fan. Mikey got game'

JORDAN Clarkson arrived at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum on Sunday to witness Game One of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals between TNT and San Miguel.

Clarkson and his entourage made it to the Big Dome sometime during the second quarter of the series opener and got a loud ovation as he took his seat at ringside.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The Utah Jazz guard is in the country to play for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Clarkson has participated in the Gilas practice for the second time before he flies with the team to Beirut on Monday for the Philippines’ match against Lebanon on August 25.

Clarkson later met up with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus who vowed to watch the game against Lebanon, which will tip off at 2 a.m. (Manila time).

"So you better win," MVP said smiling.

In a brief TV interview, Clarkson also noticed some familiar faces in the SMB-TNT game, among them CJ Perez, Mikey Williams and Chris Ross.

He later tweeted about the TNT guard, 'Big fan! Mikey's got game! TNT!'

After the Beirut game, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year and Gilas will head back to Manila for the home game against Saudi Arabia on August 29 at the MOA Arena.

Clarkson stayed for a good part of Game One, leaving the Big Dome with 7:48 left in the series opener.

