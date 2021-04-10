MVP pushes for exhibition series between China and PBA stars

MANNY V. Pangilinan is in favor of PBA chairman Ricky Vargas’ suggestion to stage an exhibition game between the league’s stars against China that would jumpstart the 46th season of the league.

The head of the PLDT group and chairman of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas said the match should be held if only to ease the pressure and provide entertainment to Filipino basketball fans struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Yes to Ricky Vargas’ China friendly,” wrote Pangilinan, the owner of the TNT, Meralco, and NLEX teams in the PBA, in a tweet. “A bit of an oxymoron nowadays. But hey, if it helps break the pressure and provide relief to our people, let’s go PBA.”

Vargas on Friday batted for a best-of-seven series that will feature China against a ‘PBA Warriors’ selection before the opening of the 2021 PBA season.

The PBA chairman also batted for NLEX coach Yeng Guiao to mentor the PBA team. Guiao is also a former coach of the Gilas Pilipinas national team.

“I think he would be perfect to lead a courageous charge for national pride and honor. I would like to see Season 46 jumpstarted with this exhibition match, the technical aspects of which could be crafted by our tournament officials. We need to give our people inspiration and hope. I will even join the team in their ‘friendlies,’” said Vargas.

Before the exhibition match, Vargas said he wants all players to be vaccinated in order to contribute to the healing process.