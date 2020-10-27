Vic Manuel says halftime scolding from Cariaso woke up Alaska defense

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – A halftime dressing-down woke up Alaska just in time to evoid the upset ax from Terrafirma.

Vic Manuel related coach Jeff Cariaso reprimanded the Aces at the break as they stared at a seven-point deficit against a Dyip side that has yet to win a single game in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Sa dugout kailangan pala magalit ka rin minsan para magtrabaho talaga sa depensa,” said the veteran forward, who topscored for the team with 18 points, including 10 in the second half as the Aces came back to pull off a grindout 99-96 win on Tuesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

The halftime scolding worked as the Aces scored 34 points in the third quarter to catch up with the Dyip at 79-all heading to the final period.

The Aces went on and claimed the victory, heaving a sigh of relief as Eric Camson’s last-second three-point attempt missed by not much at the buzzer.

“Nag-respond naman (kami) talaga,” said Manuel, who added seven rebounds and two assists in Alaska’s fourth win in seven outings.

Cariaso admitted admonishing the Aces at halftime.

I think it’s more of they needed to wake up, kasi medyo tulog sila nung first half, e,” said the Alaska mentor.

“At that point, you need to kind of be firm and let them know,” Cariaso added. “This time it worked and we were able to have a good start in the second half. To me, iyon 'yun. That’s what set the pace.”

Aside from the 'Muscle Man,' four other Aces also finished in double figures with Robbie Herndon chipping in 12 points, Mike Digregorio and Jvee Casio scoring 11 each, and Abu Tratter contributing 10 and 11 rebounds.