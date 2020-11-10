Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Vic Manuel fails to finish NLEX game, but assures he'll be ready for playoffs

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Vic Manuel is making the most of the three-day break Alaska got for wrapping up its elimination-round assignments early in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    Manuel is using the rare breather inside the bubble to rest his hurting knee in time for the playoffs that kicks off on Friday.

    The ‘Muscle Man’ failed to finish the Aces’ 122-119 win over NLEX Road Warriors on Monday when his knee suddenly tightened.

    “He complained about something about his leg. We were just hoping that he’s just cramping or something,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso, recalling how the 33-year-old forward asked that he be substituted with only 40 seconds gone in the extra period.

    Manuel never returned to the game. It turned out he felt some tightness on his knee.

    “Nag-tighten yung left knee ko,” said Manuel, who finished with 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists as Alaska wrapped up its elimination round campaign with a 7-4 (win-loss) record.

    But Manuel assured he will be fine and is going to be rested and ready when the Aces go back into action for the quarterfinals.

    “OK naman. Need lang ng rest,” he said. “At least mapapahinga pa bago mag-playoffs.”

      He better be. Not having him around is definitely going to be a big blow for Alaska

      “He’s our main guy. We need him,” said Cariaso of his prized big man.

