Cardel gives timeframe on when Munzon can play again for Dyip

TOP rookie pick Joshua Munzon remains out of commission for Terrafirma in the PBA Governors Cup.

The 26-year-old Fil-Am is still in the US taking care of some personal matters as he missed his third straight game with the franchise in the season-ending conference on Wednesday against Magnolia.

Coach John Cardel said Munzon is with his family in California, where he continues to heal the dislocated left pinky he suffered in the last Philippine Cup that necessitated surgery.

“Hini-heal niya pa yung kamay niya. Hindi pa magaling,” the Terrafirma coach curtly said.

Munzon has only played three games so far for the franchise that picked him no. 1 overall in the last draft. He averaged 11.7 points and 1.3 steals before going down with the injury.

The Dyip suffered their second loss in three outings following a 114-87 rout at the hands of the Hotshots at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

When will Joshua Munzon play?

Cardel though said Munzon could likely come on board for Terrafirma at the tail-end of the tournament.

“Oo makakalaro yan siguro before the end of this conference,” said the Dyip mentor.

