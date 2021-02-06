Munzon wondered forming ‘fun lineup’ with Perez, Adams had stars aligned at Terrafirma

FOR prospective PBA top pick Joshua Munzon, it’s just now a mere thought at what might have been had Terrafirma kept CJ Perez and then proceeded to pick him as the no. 1 overall selection in the coming rookie draft.

The 26-year-old Fil-Am from Long Beach, California sees himself forming a ‘fun team’ with Perez along with 2019 top rookie pick Roosevelt Adams had the stars aligned together to have the three of them play alongside with each other with the Dyip.

But such prospect went down the drain when the franchise decided to part ways with the 2019 Rookie of the Year by trading him to the San Miguel Beermen for Matt Ganuelas Rosser, Russel Escoto, Gelo Alolino, and two first round picks in the 2021 and 2022 draft, respectively.

It was bold move by Terrafirma that took Munzon by surprise.

“I thought I might be playing with CJ and Roosevelt (Adams), and I thought that’s a fun lineup to see if they (Dyip) would pick me,” said Munzon on Saturday.

“It’s a potentially fun lineup to see,” he repeated.

Munzon stressed though, it’s something that is out of his control and of CJ.

“That’s out of our control. They decided on it and both teams are happy,” said the 6-foot-4 product of California State University.

No question though, how good a player Perez is, according to Munzon.

“He’s a very talented player who can score anytime he wants. He’s definitely somebody who’s difficult to guard,” he said of his Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 teammate.

Besides even Munzon is not certain if the Dyip are sold on exercising their rights to using the no. 1 overall pick on him.

But whether he ends up with Terrafirma or some other team, Munzon just wants to show his skills and contribute right away.

“That’s really out of my hand (on which team picks him),” he said. “I just want to come in and do my job, do my role, contribute and make my mark in the league.”

