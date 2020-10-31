Munzon, Pasaol and co. ponder PBA Draft as 3x3 contracts expiring

TO declare or not to declare?

That is now the prevailing question looming in the minds of the top amateur players in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League with the next PBA Rookie Draft pencilled to be held this January.

And truth be told, the thought has definitely crossed the minds of these studs.

"It's something that I've had my eyes on for some time now, but we'll see. That's definitely something on my mind," said Philippines no. 1 3x3 player Joshua Munzon.

Alvin Pasaol, for his part, quipped, "Pagiisipan ko pa."

"Dati pa na dream ko talagang mag-PBA. Tignan natin kung ano ang magiging resulta," added Santi Santillan.

The trio, together with Troy Rike and Franky Johnson, have live contracts with the league which will last until the end of the year.

Insiders said that all five are scheduled to meet with the league's top executives to discuss their future, especially with the main goal still geared towards the Fiba 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament in May next year in Graz, Austria.

Continue reading below ↓

Of the five, it's only Munzon and Pasaol who are officially part of the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 team, together with Terrafirma's CJ Perez and San Miguel's Mo Tautuaa.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Santillan, Rike, and Johnson, meanwhile, have been helping the national team in their trainings earlier this year before the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Continue reading below ↓

It's the discussion that the quintet will have to weigh in the coming weeks.

"I won't make any decisions without my family so I'll talk to them first before I even think about it," said Rike.

"I'll first have to listen to what they have for me and figure out what's best for myself," said Johnson, ranked no. 8 in the country who has carried the torch for Uling Roasters-Butuan City in the recently concluded President's Cup.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

Rike and Johnson declared to enter the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft, but later on withdrew their names to remain in the 3x3 circuit.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Munzon, Pasaol, and Santillan did not submit any letter of application for last year's draft proceedings.

As for the foursome who were part of the Family's Brand Sardines Zamboanga City champion team, their immediate focus is on the 2020 Fiba 3x3 World Tour Doha Masters this November under the banner of Manila Chooks.

"It takes some time, but we're focusing on what's ahead which is the Masters, and then we'll have some talk with boss Ronald (Mascarinas), boss Mel (Macasaquit), and we'll definitely go from there," said Munzon.

Pasaol agreed, "Unahin muna namin yung Doha. Yun muna ang plan namin."

"I'm just focused on Doha for now," added Rike. "We want to do our best and our second priority for that is to how to help (Munzon and Pasaol) for their OQT preparation."

___

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.