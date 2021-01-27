Munzon, Malonzo, Oftana lead record 97 applicants for PBA draft

A RECORD 97 players are taking the next big step in their basketball careers as the deadline for the filing of applications for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft lapsed on Wednesday afternoon.

La Salle guard Aljun Melecio and Fil-Am forward Taylor Statham were among the buzzer beaters who submitted their documents at the PBA Office in Libis, Quezon City before the end of office hours.

They rounded out the biggest pool of aspirants the league has ever seen, surpassing the 91 that applied for the 2014 draft led by Stanley Pringle.

Such is the case with the resumption of collegiate leagues still in limbo due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with seniors deciding to forego their remaining years of eligibility to turn pro.

Also factoring in is the PBA relaxing its rules, deferring the prerequisite PBA D-League games and opening the window for more Fil-foreigners to make the leap.

Leading the charge are Jamie Malonzo and Joshua Munzon, who are expected to tussle their way for the right to be picked first by Terrafirma come March 14.

National team pool members Calvin Oftana, William Navarro, and Jaydee Tungcab also merit strong cases to be picked early, although there's a high chance that the three will be tapped in the special Gilas Pilipinas round like last year.

Also among the possible first rounders for this year include Alvin Pasaol, Santi Santillan, Jerrick Ahanmisi, Franky Johnson, Larry Muyang, and Ben Adamos.

Jason Brickman, Mikey Williams, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser are also among the record 31 Fil-foreign applicants who expressed their intentions to join the league.

However, as the custom in the past draft proceedings, they first have to secure necessary documents from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Bureau of Immigration (BI) proving their Filipino citizenship.

The final list of draft-eligible applicants will be released on March 9.