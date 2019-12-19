Unlike Salado, MPBL's Bitoon, Escoto sign Blackwater deals without a hitch

PERHAPS Kent Salado can learn a thing or two from Chris Bitoon and Richard Escoto.

Bitoon and Escoto agreed to deals with Blackwater without getting in hot water with their mother ballclubs in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Escoto, younger brother of NorthPort big man Russel Escoto, has been given a two-year contract by the Elite, and Bitoon a one-year pact despite still playing with the Iloilo United Royals and the Manila Stars, respectively.

The two won’t be suiting up for the Elite until April once the MPBL season is over.

Unlike the two, management of the Stars has threatened to take legal action against Salado for what it pointed out is a "continuous blatant failure to comply on his end of the contract."

Manila management contends Salado has not attended practices, team functions and games despite having a contract with the team, which took effect at the end of his stint with Arellano in the NCAA.

Unlike Bitoon and Escoto, he also didn’t declare that he has an existing contract with the Stars when he applied for the PBA draft.

Salado was picked No. 22 overall by Barangay Ginebra in last week’s draft.

Even then, he hasn't reached out to team management, Manila officials claim.

“We want to set the record straight that no one from Salado’s camp has approached the Manila Stars management to discuss his situation. This is even after he was given ample time to explain his side as we took into consideration that he may have simply overlooked his obligations with the team,” said Manila in an earlier statement.

Meanwhile, also renewing contracts with Blackwater are elite guards Roi Sumang and Mike Tolomia, Chris Javier, and Matt Salem.

Sumang, who has been with the franchise since 2016, and Tolomia inked a new two-year pact each, while Javier and Salem each received one-year deals.