MPBL mainstay turned frontliner now tries his luck in PBA draft

HIS name may have gotten notoriety due an MPBL television commentator's slip of tongue, but Dhon Reverente is no joke.

And the 6-foot forward is ready to prove that as he throws his name in the pool for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

"Gusto kong i-try kung hanggang saan ako aabot sa paglalaro ko at kung kaya ko bang maabot yung ultimate dream ko which is makapaglaro sa PBA," he told Spin.ph.

The 31-year-old Oas, Albay native has time and again shown what he can do against tougher competition.

PHOTO: @mpblofficialph on Facebook

From his ISAA days, Reverente was a walking bucket from his time at Philippine Merchant Marine School (PMMS). He later made a name for himself in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), first for the Muntinlupa Cagers and now for the Pasay Voyagers.

Those performances even merited him a callup from Marinerong Pilipino last year as he was a rotation piece for the Skippers in their runner-up finish in the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

"Nag-start ako sa wala hanggang sa nakuha na ako sa MPBL. Pinagsikapan ko talagang makuha at sobrang nag-commit ako sa paglalaro at pagpapalakas," he said, looking back on his basketball journey.

His numbers alone speak for itself: averaging 12.0 points on 47-percent shooting, 11.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals in 28.4 minutes to guide Pasay to the No. 8 seed in the North Division of the 2020 Lakan Cup.

And when the games had to cease because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the grind never stopped for Reverente as he became one of the nation's frontliners, serving as an apprentice seaman for the Philippine Navy.

Reverente knows that it's going to be a tough road for him to achieve his dream, yet nothing really came easy in his life.

That's why he could only vow to give it his all if a PBA team takes a chance on him.

"Ang mao-offer ko lang is ibigay yung buong commitment ko sa team. Kung sino man ang nasa harap ko, ibibigay ko ang respeto sa kanila pero handa akong ibigay ang lahat lalo na sa depensa," he said.