MPBL guards Asistio, Manalang, Pelayo to join PBA Rookie Draft

THREE of the top guards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) will test the waters as they join the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Anton Asistio, Philip Manalang, and Cedric Pelayo are set to join the mix as they seek to make the leap to the pro league.

Asistio, 25, is a two-time UAAP champion at Ateneo who posted 7.2 points on 42-percent shooting from deep, to go with 1.5 assists and 1.4 rebounds in 17.3 minutes of action in his final year with the Blue Eagles back in UAAP Season 81.

He has since taken his act to the regional league, seeing action for Bataan Risers and Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines this past 2020 Lakan Cup.

The 5-foot-7 Asistio averaged 9.4 points on 38-percent three-point shooting, alongside 1.9 assists and 1.8 boards.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

He also skippered Bacolod Master Sardines in the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup.

Asistio's agent, Marvin Espiritu of Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management, confirmed his commitment.

Manalang, 23, spent five years at University of the East as the Red Warriors' preeminent playmaker and averaged 6.6 points on 30-percent shooting from rainbow country, aside from his 3.4 assists and 3.3 rebounds last year.

The 5-foot-8 playmaker then took his act to MPBL, playing for Basilan Steel-Jumbo Plastic where he netted 2.8 points, 2.6 dimes, and 2.6 boards in 13.9 minutes in the 18 games he played last season.

Phenom Sports Management CEO Jax Chua bared Manalang's declaration.

The Fil-Canadian Pelayo, 26, played his college ball for Mapua where he collected 10.1 points on 33-percent shooting from downtown, as well as 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his final year with the Cardinals in NCAA Season 94.

Last season, the 5-foot-11 guard was a reserve for San Juan Knights-Go for Gold, averaging 2.6 points on 43-percent shooting from threes in his 6.0 minutes of play as the team sought back-to-back MPBL titles before the postponement of the Lakan Season.

Pelayo's agent Ed Ponceja confirmed the move.