WITH the two clubs in isolation as part of the league’s health and safety protocols, the games of TNT and Terrafirma this week in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City have also been postponed.

The Tropang Giga’s match against Meralco on Saturday, and the Dyip’s contest against Rain or Shine on Friday have been called off, the PBA announced on Wednesday.

Four TNT players will be retested for COVID-19. As part of the safety protocols, the Tropang Giga as well as their opponents last Saturday in the Dyip are in isolation.

Friday’s schedule is down to a doubleheader, with Barangay Ginebra facing Blackwater at 3 p.m., and San Miguel facing NLEX at 6 p.m.

Meralco is set to face Rain or Shine on Saturday at 2 p.m. to be followed by the match between Alaska and Phoenix Super LPG at 4:35 p.m.

