Mo Tautuaa thriving as San Miguel's new main man in the middle

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Mo Tautuaa’s obedience as a player is paying off.

The 6-foot-8 Tautuaa is thriving in his role as San Miguel’s main man at the post in the absence of injured six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo, proving once again his dominance in the paint during the Beermen’s 89-82 come-from-behind win against Meralco in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Tautuaa again led the five-time reigning champions in scoring with 23 points, including 10 in the final quarter where San Miguel rallied after trailing by nine by the end of the third.

The Fil-Tongan added five rebounds as he got the better of his face-off with Meralco big man Raymond Almazan, who was held to only five points and five rebounds.

Taututaa stressed he now has slowly learned to embrace making a living in the paint with the 6-foot-9 Fajardo out for the conference bubble while recovering from an off-season shin injury that required surgery.

“All of our coaching staff are making sure I stay within what I got to do. You can see that I’m way more effective inside than outside. I mean, why would I go somewhere where I’m ineffective?” he said.

“So coach knows something more than I do. I like shooting and its cool, but I need to be where he wants me to be in order to make sure our offense works,” he added. “Taking his role and making sure that I do what he tells me to do is big time.”

But it doesn’t hurt the team from time to time if Tautuaa goes back to his comfort zone of shooting baskets from the outside just like what he did early in the fourth quarter when he drained a three-pointer during a game-turning run authored by the Beermen.

His lone trey for the night was part of a 14-2 San Miguel blast that allowed the defending champion to overhaul a nine-point deficit at the start of the period and finally grab the upperhand, 74-71, with 9:15 left to play.

“Oh yeah, did you see that man? I have to remind them that I can still do it,” Tautuaa said in between laughs.

“I think last game I airballed, so I have to make up for that,” he added. “So people can still believe I can shoot, if it’s there.”

Austria certainly wouldn’t mind Tautuaa attempting one from time to time.