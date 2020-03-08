Mo Tautuaa bares SMB 'found something that works' in Fajardo absence

MO Tautuaa proved that he is capable of filling the shoes of June Mar Fajardo on Sunday in San Miguel’s opening game of the PBA Philippine Cup.

Tautuaa posted huge numbers in the Beermen’s 94-78 win over Magnolia, finishing with 20 points and 11 rebounds in their first game without Fajardo, who is out for at least the Philippine Cup with a complete fracture in his right tibia.

“I have to commend Mo,” said San Miguel coach Leo Austria. “It seems na a lot of people think na without June Mar, nobody can score inside the paint. But the most of the score of Mo is inside the paint and hindi lang ‘yun, he can play defense too.”

After his impressive first game of the season, Tautuaa credited Austria and the coaching staff for helping the players make adjustments to the absence of Fajardo.

“My role is still the same. Coach is adjusting to us. Without June Mar, he is adjusting to us and putting us in successful situations. That’s what’s happening. Today is just another game, but it’s also done. Props go to coach,” said Tautuaa, the recipient of the Most Improved Player award in the Leo Awards earlier in the night.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

The Beermen’s performance was indeed way better than their preseason performance where they even lost all three games in a pocket tournament organized by Phoenix. Tautuaa pointed that the Beermen had enough time to make adjustments following that woeful showing, which eventually led to their remarkable performance on Sunday against the Hotshots.

“We were expecting June Mar to be with us. We had to adjust and we had to figure it out. We struggled a little bit in that little tournament because it was like a week before. We had to scramble, get something together, and then we struggled but we found something that works. We used it today,” said Tautuaa.

But Tautuaa admitted the adjustments continue for him, specifically in playing longer minutes. He tallied 41 minutes on Sunday.

“You saw me today, I was getting the ball quite often. Coach wants me to produce. But everyone is touching the ball. Everyone is moving. We have to play together. It’s the same thing like NorthPort that they are going to give it to the open man and expose what’s working and just continue to feed what’s working,” said Tautuaa.

On the longer minutes, Tautuaa said: “My brain says it’s a good thing but right now, my knees are telling me to get some ice and sit down. Next time, if I play the minutes that I did, this interview is going to be sitting down.”