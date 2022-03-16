Mikey Williams vows to fight through physical Pinto, Ginebra defense

MIKEY Williams got into a bit of a verbal exchange with Nards Pinto in the final seconds of the third quarter when Pinto fouled Williams when the TNT guard was about to drive to the basket.

On the next play, though, Williams responded, throwing up a difficult fadeaway three-pointer that went in over Pinto that decreased Ginebra’s lead to 71-70 at the end of the third.

Even though he got one over Pinto, Williams said he expects a similar type of defense against him come the knockout game on Saturday.

“I know what Pinto is about. He is tough, gritty, great defender,” said Williams. “He is going to try to be physical with me. But sometimes, it’s a little bit old physical that they get away with it.”

“It’s okay. That’s part of the game. I just tripped him back with him, let me know that I’m not going stand for that,” Williams said.

Williams eventually finished with 19 points but, overall, he was not satisfied with his performance especially after TNT lost to Ginebra, 104-92, to be forced to a rubber match. The TNT rookie vowed to do a better job come Saturday when they square off again for a spot in the semifinals.

“So next game, I got something for all that," said Williams, who shot 6 of 18 from the field including a 4-of-10 clip from threes. "We have to counteract everything that they are doing. I got to be better on my end and have to contribute better. I could have done a lot of things better today and looking back to watch film and take care of my side today and control whatever I can control.”

Williams silenced the Ginebra crowd a bit with that tough shot, but the TNT guard said he welcomes the energy of the fans, even though most of them are cheering against the Tropang GIGA.

“I’m used to that. It doesn’t bother me at all. Actually, I feel that it gets our juices flowing a little bit. It’s a lovely crowd, something we haven’t had in a long time. I feel like that’s something we haven’t had in a long while. I feel that it’s something we need to get that extra jolt both sides of the ball,” said Williams.

Despite the defeat, Williams said he remains confident about TNT’s chances especially with the Tropang GIGA still able to play another game for a semifinal berth.

“We just have to get back to the drawing board. Its only Game One. We know we have a lot of things to clean up. We made a lot of mistakes out there that we can definitely counteract. It’s all about getting back to work and getting the preparation right, fixing the things we need to fix and fixing the details that we can control and joyfully change the outcome next game.”

