Vaccine wait, quarantine will keep Mikey Williams from joining TnT in Laoag

HIGHLY-touted rookie Mickey Williams will miss the TnT Tropang Giga training camp in Ilocos Norte as he is yet to arrive from Los Angeles, California.

The 28-year-old Williams, picked fourth by the Tropang GIGA in the last PBA draft, is still in the US awaiting his second dosage of the vaccine against COVID-19.

“He’s getting his second vaccine dose before proceeding here (Philippines),” said TnT team manager Gabby Cui.

The Tropang Giga arrived in Laoag, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday for the start of their two-week bubble training.

They wasted little time and buckled down to work at the Ilocos Centennial Arena the moment they entered training camp, which also served as the first official practice for returning coach Chot Reyes.

Even if he gets vaccinated the earliest possible time, Williams still won’t make it to the training bubble owing to strict quarantine protocols applied to all arrivals in the country.

“He will join us after our training camp na because he has to clear the new quarantine,” added Cui, who turned a year older on Thursday.

Williams was recently signed to a two-year, max contract with the Tropang Giga.