COLUMN: Glimmer of hope in Mikey-TNT impasse?

CHICAGO - Now that senior consultant Chot Reyes is back in charge of the negotiations on behalf of the TNT side, disgruntled star Mikey Williams is quickly warming up to the idea of a return, sources said.

Williams, who has been away from the PBA since he left the Philippines last April, was seen recently at an LA gym where a former TNT import who was also hooping.

"Mikey is ready to play. He wants to play," his camp told SPIN.ph.

So, why the change of heart after months of supposedly not responding to several attempts by his team to communicate with him?

A source familiar to what has been an interminable impasse has, rightly or wrongly, blamed TNT team manager and current interim head coach Jojo Lastimosa's alleged refusal to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) when Mikey renewed his contract in 2021, a deal that allowed for a renegotiation.

NO NDA

Absent the NDA, Mikey's camp is in the belief that TNT leaked to the media the nocturnal activities that Williams may or may not have engaged in, plus other alleged infractions to include missed practices, that led to his suspension for a week without pay in 2022.

I sent a text message to Jolas seeking comment on the matter, but one of the PBA's all-time great players didn't respond. Which is understandable given that he has his hands full steering the Tropa in the ongoing Commissioner's Cup conference.

But that's all in the past now and with Reyes at the helm, Mikey's corner is open to ideas.

For the contract talks to rekindle, Mikey's camp suggests one thing for TNT to do.

"Give us a number. They haven't given us a number."

It is unknown how far off both sides are monetarily, but with the way things have gone sideways, it appears that a swift resolution to the stalemate might be mutually beneficial.

TNT is 1-1 in this conference and had just lost to the Taipei Fubon Braves, 106-97, in the EASL home and away season. After losing to Magnolia, 110-102, last November 5 Jolas told reporters "I think that was the primary problem sa amin ngayon, wala si Mikey and Roger (Pogoy)."

Mikey's options, meanwhile, are limited because TNT still holds his rights, meaning he would need to be released to get a clearance from the PBA to play elsewhere.

FRANK LAO HONORED

The Letran University Alumni Association recently honored one of its top boosters for helping the Squires capture the basketball title for the first time in 22 years last March.

Frank Lao was cited for his "unfailing support of Letran teams" across multiple sporting arenas.

Lao, a rags to riches story who made his fortune in several ventures including the culinary world (Gloria Maris and Choi Garden restaurants), plastics and mining, is a familiar name in local sports.

His son Jacob, who recently graduated at Ateneo and played for coach Tab Baldwin, is the youngest team manager in the PBA, calling the shots at Converge.

Frank's daughter Janica, also a noted restaurateur, has an ownership stake with the Farm Fresh Foxies of the Philippine Volleyball League (PVL).

Asked to comment why he supports so many teams in the UAAP and the NCAA, Lao said it's not a big deal.

"I just wish more Filipinos can help each other, not just in sports, so that we will have a better place to live in."

Amen.

