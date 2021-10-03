TNT rookie Mikey Williams shows he's more than just a scorer

MIKEY Williams struggled on offense but found other ways to contribute in TNT's Game One win in its 2021 PBA Philippine Cup semifinal against San Miguel on Sunday.

Williams matched his season-low with seven points in Tropang GIGA’s 89-88 win over the Beermen, but made up for the decline with a team-high eight rebounds and six assists that matched Jayson Castro’s numbers in that statistical department.

TNT coach Chot Reyes said Williams’ dismal 3-or-12 shooting wasn't at all surprising, considering he was guarded by defense specialist Chris Ross.

“He’s being guarded by I think the best defensive guard in the league,” Reyes said. “We knew that he would struggle so the important thing is for Mikey and every player in our team, it’s not about the scoring. It’s about what I can contribute to this team.”

Mikey quick to atone

The fourth pick in the recent PBA draft admitted in a previous interview that Ross gave him a hard time in their elimination-round face-off last Sept. 8 where he was also held to seven points, which matched his output in his first-ever league game against Rain or Shine last July 30.

Reyes, however, didn’t mind the dip in Williams' scoring after RR Pogoy and Jayson Castro went off for 23 and 16, respectively, for the Tropang GIGA.

“Mikey contributed with his rebounds and his assists. That’s important for us. For us, all that matters is the ‘W’. If Mikey isn’t scoring, some other guys are scoring. We keep it up and in the end, that’s what the team is all about,” said Reyes.

