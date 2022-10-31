COLUMN: This Mikey Williams situation at TNT can blow up anytime soon

CHICAGO - Mikey Williams has a wonderful life.

He draws an insane amount of money in salaries, in excess of around P1.2 million a month, sources told me.

He has a nice condo where he lives rent-free in a nice Quezon City address. And a personal driver has been provided at his disposal.

If he doesn't shape up and continues to be derelict in his duties and responsibilities as a TNT player, Mikey Williams could lose everything.

"There is a clause in his contract with regard to conduct detrimental to the team that would allow us to rescind said contract in 2024," TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa told me in a telephone interview.

And just because 2024 is still a long way off doesn't mean Mikey can sit on his laurels and continue doing his job with careful neglect and loving mismanagement.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Tropang Giga can lawfully eat up his salary with continued fines and suspensions.

How much exactly?

"THE MONTHLY VALUE OF HIS CONTRACT DIVIDED BY 30 DAYS IS THE FINE WE CAN ASSESS HIM DAILY," LASTIMOSA ADDED.

In other words, TNT can entirely cut off his salary.

Already suspended by the team for missing practice and multiple unexcused absences, Mikey Williams needs to figure it out if he still wants to be a PBA player.

Watch Now

"I don't know who Mikey Williams is personally. I mean our relationship is purely professional. If he has a problem, he can come to us and we will be happy to help him in any way, shape or form," Lastimosa offered.

Does Mikey have a battle with the bottle?

I hope not but multiple attempts to reach Williams for this story went for naught.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Lastimosa didn't want to speculate what issues may be dogging Mikey but I've been told that the Fil-Am is a "known partier."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Wiliams has previously caught flak when he attended the San Miguel victory party in Shangri-La last September 2 after the Beermen conquered TNT in the Philippine Cup Finals.

Mikey was also allegedly one of the players who partied until the wee, small hours of the morning with Jordan Clarkson at a popular night spot back in August.

Multiple sources told SPIN.ph that is some of his night forays, Williams faield to go home to his lovely, company-provided nest.

All of this childish behavior from a 30-year old player compounded what had already been a contentious relationship with management, which included tough renegotiation talks that led to Mikey missing at least two booked flights last June to return to the Philippines from L.A. and rejoin TNT.

The Tropang Giga, a five-star organization who bends backwards to make sure their players are happy and well provided for, has had enough.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

As the late iconic movie star Fernando Poe Jr. once said in a movie: Kapag Puno Na Ang Salop.

TNT lost to Phoenix last Sunday. The Tropa fell to 3-4, eighth overall in the standings, and couldn't ill afford that L.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

And while they could have used every bit of the 19.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists that Mikey averages this conference, he wasn't allowed to play following the start of his suspension.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The message was clear here. TNT would rather lose with rules-abiding players than win with a reckless, irresponsible star.

No one man is above any team.

Not once.

Not ever.

Take a bow, coach Chot Reyes.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.