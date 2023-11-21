Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mikey has responded to TNT notice of termination, says Jolas

    Despite the correspondence on Mikey's termination, TNT still holds rights to enigmatic guard, says Jolas
    by John Mark Garcia
    4 hours ago
    mikey williams, chot reyes, jolas jojo lastimosa
    PHOTO: SPIN.ph

    TNT head coach Jojo Lastimosa shared the latest development on the team's correspondences with Mikey Williams and his camp amid a longstanding impasse.

    Lastimosa spoke to mediamen Monday evening during the 2023 PBA Press Corps Awards' Night wherein he was feted as Executive of the Year.

    "Na-serve na ‘yung [notice of] termination (kay Mikey Williams). I think he already replied. I think the PBA sent him a letter already about his termination.

    "‘Yung TNT still holds his rights," Lastimosa said.

    Mikey Williams TNT vs Meralco Game 3

    "Si Mikey, ang balita namin, he was able to respond and ‘yung response niya is pinadala sa TNT which I don’t know kung ano ‘yung laman ng response. I don’t know," he added.

    Lastimosa also shared how PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas, albeit currently experiencing 'flu-like symptoms,' continues to be at the forefront of discussions.

    "Sir Ricky Vargas is handling it and our lawyers are (on it). Si Mr. Vargas, ang dami niyang trabaho grabe.

      "Grabe ang trabaho niya. He had three meetings today and one seminar. May flu-like symptoms daw siya. The guy is 70 years old and he’s still working like a horse," the TNT head coach said.

      PHOTO: SPIN.ph

