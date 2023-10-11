Is Mikey Williams rejoining TNT anytime soon? Here's the score

CHICAGO - April 21 this year was easily one of the best Thursdays in the PBA career of Mikey Williams.

That night at the Araneta Coliseum, the 6-foot-2 sniper drizzled nine three-pointers all over the Ginebra defense to lead TNT to a 96-93 Game 6 victory that clinched the Governors' Cup for the Tropang Giga.

Averaging 22 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game during the title series, Williams finished Game 6 with 38 points. He was named Finals MVP.

Williams' latest exploits somehow eased a contentious relationship that included a tough, months-long contract renegotiation and later a suspension when Mikey missed team practices.

But winning a championship has a unique way of ending grudges. The rain of confetti brought a euphoria that reduced unpleasant memories into a blur. And the champagne washed away the bad blood.

Everything was good in the MVP Group universe. TNT is king once more and Mikey Williams became, arguably, the best player in the league.

THE HONEYMOON DIDN'T LAST LONG

A source told me yesterday that Mikey is "working out every day in L.A. and is ready to go." But he ain't in a hurry to come back to work, which explains why he isn't with TNT at the EASL tournament in Japan.

The former NBA G-Leaguer and Cal Fullerton alum is apparently holding out for a contract renegotiation.

Although Williams signed a three-year extension in July of 2022, the source said the deal had a clause that allows for a renegotiation. And Williams invoked that clause last April.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Seven months later, he is still in Los Angeles. And the PBA, barring another postponement, starts a new conference this November 5.

I reached out to TNT officials seeking comment and all three of them has yet to respond as of posting time. I also reached out to the person representing Williams in some capacity in contract talks. No word.

If this is true, Williams shouldn't be portrayed as a villain here for asking more money he thinks he deserves.

JUST LOOK AT HIS CREDENTIALS

Rookie of the Year. All-Star. Mythical Team. Scoring champion. Two-time champion. Two-time Finals MVP.

Mikey turns 32 this month and he supposedly wants more security for his future. "Nothing wrong with that," said the source.

Couldn't TNT have avoided all this constant renegotiation by just signing him long-term with a team option instead? Just wondering.

With Roger Pogoy out for several months, TNT's offense would sputter without Mikey, too. But holding out won't necessarily increase Williams' value.

What he needs is leverage.

In their last contract go-round, Mikey got what he wanted because he had an offer with the an NBL team which TNT felt it needed to match, said a person who had knowledge of that situation.

Does he have leverage this time?

Maybe not. And maybe that's why TNT is playing hardball.

