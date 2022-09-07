TNT 'not happy' with alleged Mikey Williams presence in SMB party

A VIDEO of an alleged Mikey Williams sighting at the San Miguel Beer post-championship party is making the rounds online, days after the Beermen beat the Fil-Am guard and the TNT Tropang Giga for the Philippine Cup title.

A video of the celebration picked up by fans on social media showed the camera panning on San Miguel players June Mar Fajardo, Jericho Cruz, Marcio Lassiter, and Rob Herndon before it suddenly zoomed in on Williams.

The 30-year-old sophomore guard erupted for 17 points in the first quarter of Game 7, but was held to just five the rest of the way including a scoreless stint in the fourth period when the Beermen went on a backbreaking 17-0 run.

San Miguel went on and outscored TNT in the final 12 minutes, 35-8, to wrap up the championship, 119-97.

While Williams may be friends with some San Miguel players, TNT insiders were puzzled seeing him in the same place and in the same celebration with the same team that had just beaten him and the Tropang Giga in a Game 7.

Williams has been known to be close pal of both Herndon and Chris Ross. He and Herndon were even seen together in a video practicing together when the latter was still with the Alaska Aces.

So far, no one from the TNT camp has come out to talk about the matter, but a team insider said the presence of Williams in the party really ‘looked bad.’

“I wouldn’t expect Chris Ross to be in our celebration had we won,” said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The same insider said even if Mikey is friends with some Beermen, the player should have avoided going to the party.

"That's in bad taste," the insider said.

