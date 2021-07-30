Chot on Mikey Williams' TnT debut: 'Far from impressive'

ROOKIE Mikey Williams was the first to admit his PBA debut didn’t go well, but vows he’ll get better as the season progresses.

Mikey Williams on TNT debut

The no. 4 overall pick of the last draft finished with seven points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field, but not enough to avert TnT Tropang Giga from scoring a 79-69 win over Rain or Shine and remain undefeated in the Philippine Cup.

Williams, 28, added two rebounds and three assists, but went 2-of-7 from deep.

“It’s not really good to finally get my feet wet,” he said. “I had a solid week of practice with everybody but I’m still really adjusting with everything.

“But everything is coming more fluent and it’s been a lot easier with all of these players that we have in our team.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Williams missed out on TnT’s first game as he was still completing his mandatory quarantine that time after arriving in the country just a few days before the season began.

Coach Chot Reyes obviously wasn’t satisfied with what he saw in the highly touted Fil-Am’s first outing, but sees some upside on the game of his rookie playmaker.

“I will be the first to tell you that it was far from impressive. However, it is pretty evident that he gets his teammates involved. And I think the good part here is that his teammates like playing with him,” said the TnT mentor.

“But these are small steps, baby steps for us as a team.”

