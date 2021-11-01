Mikey Williams makes strong case for Rookie-MVP award

MIKEY Williams is not yet through chasing PBA history.

After emerging as the first rookie to be named Finals MVP right in his first conference, the TnT guard appears poised to match a personal individual feat that has yet been duplicated 32 years after.

Thanks to his spectacular performance in the PBA Philippine Cup finals, the 30-year-old Williams now leads the league in statistical race heading to the Reinforced Conference.

The TnT rookie totaled 35.3 statistical points at the end of the all-Filipino meet, dislodging erstwhile leader and PH Cup Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva.

If Williams stay true to form, he could be in line at matching the exploit of cage great Benjie Paras who became the first and only PBA player so far to emerge as Rookie-MVP during the 1989 season.

Can Mikey Williams become second Rookie-MVP in PBA history?

Williams is currently the top leading scorer in the league with 18.7 average, while adding 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

Robert Bolick of NorthPort held sway at second place with 33.7 sps., his cause bolstered by a league-leading 7.8 assists, a second-best 17.2 points, and 6.7 rebounds.

Abueva meanwhile, fell to third place with 32.3 sps (15.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists), followed closely by Magnolia teammate Ian Sangalang with 32.2 sps (16.8 pts, 8.5 rebs, and 1.5 assts).

Rounding out the Top 5 is six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo with 31.8 sps (13.5 pts, 10.8 rebs, and 2.2 assts).

Williams naturally leads the race for the Rookie of the Year, with Jamie Malonzo of NorthPort and NLEX’s Calvin Oftana needing a lot of catching up to do in order to dislodge the 6-foot-2 leader on top.

Malonzo is second behind Williams with 30.2 sps, while Oftana follows at third with 21.2 sps.

Incidentally, Malonzo and Oftana were selected ahead of Williams at nos. 2 and 3, respectively.

Meanwhile, those in the Top 10 in the statistical race include Malonzo at sixth, followed by Barangay Ginebra’s Christian Standhardinger (29.5 sps), who also leads the league in rebounding with 11.3, Jayson Perkins of Phoenix (29.4 sps), Scottie Thompson also of Ginebra (29.3 sps), and CJ Perez of San Miguel (29.1 sps).

