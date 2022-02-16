Mikey Williams catches fire in time to lead TNT past San Miguel

MIKEY Williams exploded in the fourth quarter as TNT got back to its winning ways with a 96-81 win over San Miguel on Wednesday in the 2021 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Fil-American rookie found his touch in the nick of time, scoring 22 of his 30 points in the final quarter to turn a close game into a rout and help the Tropang Giga snap out of a two-game losing slump.

TNT improved to 3-4 after its third game in five days as some of its key players prepare for double duty with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Aaron Fuller also dominated the paint with 22 points and 26 rebounds, sending SMB to a 3-3 win-loss record after a relatively quite debut from import Orlando Johnson.

Fuller’s rebounding numbers is one shy of the 27 Allen Durham made when he played for Meralco against Barangay Ginebra in Game Four of the 2019 Governors’ Cup finals.

The Tropang GIGA though are holding their breath with Jayson Castro appearing to have injured his shoulder in the fourth after getting entangled with Vic Manuel during a rebound play.

TNT coach Chot Reyes praised the defense of the team against Johnson, who was limited to a PBA career-low 12 points.

“Mikey did his job in the fourth just like the last game but I thought it was the work of our big man containing June Mar and particularly the defense of Ryan Reyes on Orlando Johnson also, that was a big factor to allow Mikey’s offense to matter in the end game,” said Reyes.

June Mar Fajardo had 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Terrence Romeo added 18 points for SMB.

Poy Erram returned to active play after suffering an injury and finished with four points in 13 minutes.

The scores:

TNT 96 – M. Williams 30, Fuller 22, Rosario 9, Montalbo 8, K. Williams 8, Castro 6, Erram 4, Banal 4, Reyes 3, Khobuntin 2, Heruela 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

San Miguel 81 – Fajardo 22, Romeo 18, Manuel 15, Johnson 12, Perez 6, Tautuaa 5, Lassiter 3, Enciso 0, Ross 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters: 22-24; 40-40; 65-59; 96-81

