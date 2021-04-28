COLUMN: Mikey Williams getting ready to take the PBA by storm

CHICAGO - Mikey Williams was chilling at his North Hollywood crib this past Saturday, watching the Nets-Celtics game on live TV, when his phone rang.

On an overseas call from the Philippines, Marvin Espiritu was on the other end of the line and the PBA agent was the bearer of good news.

After a 41-day impasse, the No.4 overall pick in the March 14 draft had finally reached an agreement with TnT Tropang Giga on a two-year contract worth P5.4 million.

Given how big bucks are being thrown around a league with no salary cap - mostly allegedly under the table - P5.4 million doesn't seem much.

But happiness, not just money, is apparently the golden pot that lies at the end of Mikey's ambition.

And with the honesty of a sworn witness, the 29-year old hooper from California by way of Cal State Fullerton assured me he was relieved the negotiations are over and that he's satisfied with the outcome.

"I'm good. No complaints," he said.

"I understand the limitations of the salary cap and I know I have to prove my worth first before I can put myself in a position to command a higher salary when this fresh contract expires."

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Williams insists that his contract contains no more than the P200,000 a month he will receive in the first year of the deal and P250,000 a month in the following year.

But a league source familiar with the situation confided to SPIN.ph that Mikey will likely get free use of a condo during the life of his contract plus playoffs bonuses that are juicy fat with multiple zeroes.

"ALL I REALLY CARE ABOUT IS TO PLAY BASKETBALL AND DO WHAT I LOVE TO DO."

So while Marvin and Mikey's middleman friend, Joseph, were busy swapping messages and figures with TnT management, Williams kept on with the business of basketball.

Every. Single. Freaking. Day.

Mikey starts his mornings early, grabs a breakfast of scrambled eggs and fruits to go before darting his Audi A5 to a 20-minute ride to suburban Reseda, California to meet up with trainer Steve Jones.

He breaks for lunch around noon, assaults a plate of chicken breasts and greens, and then makes a pilgrimage back to the gym by 2 pm.

His intense regimen includes drills. lifting weights, and scheduled 5-on-5 scrimmages that saw former Lakers swingman Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, take part in a couple occasions.

Mikey also runs and bikes on the side, inhaling some of that glitzy, smoggy California air.

"I'm in terrific shape, eager to fly back to Manila," he said.

When? " I pressed.

His answer was vague as a weak alibi. But hey, there's a damn pandemic and nothing is ever clear.

So, as much as Tropang Giga is excited to incorporate Williams in their lineup, they probably couldn't tell when that union will occur, either, as the fate of the return of normalcy in sports continues to wobble in the Covid-19 balance.

"There are things beyond my control but I'm making sure of my readiness and preparedness the moment the PBA's 46th season tips off."

Spoken like a true pro.