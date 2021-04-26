Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Apr 26
    PBA

    Mikey Williams officially joins TnT, signs two-year max deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    4 hours ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    THE contract stalemate between TnT Tropang Giga and top notch rookie Mikey Williams is over.

    The 6-foot-2 Williams will finally come on board for the franchise after being signed to a two-year max contract.

    Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the deal on Monday.

    The signing puts an end to the long standoff between the Tropang Giga and the highly-touted rookie picked No. 4 overall in the last PBA draft.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Under the deal, Williams, 28, will be receiving a total of P5.4 million in the next two years, including a monthly salary of P250,000 in his sophomore season.

      The Fil-Am guard, who suited up for Sioux Falls and Canton Charge in the NBA G League, gets P200,000 in his first year with the telecommunication franchise.

      Williams is still in Los Angeles but TnT management is already working out details about his arrival in the country.

      MORE FROM SPIN
      MORE FROM SPIN

        The contract concerns with Williams comes in the wake of a similar issue regarding the negotiations between the Tropang Giga and third-year player Bobby Ray Parks, who opted instead, to take a sabbatical from playing in the PBA.

        Continue reading below ↓

        We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

        Continue reading below ↓
        Recommended Videos
        Read Next
        read more stories about:
        Sorry, no results found for
        Read the Story →
        PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

        • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
        POLL

          Retake this Poll
          • Quiz

          Quiz Result
          Take this Quiz Again