Mikey Williams officially joins TnT, signs two-year max deal

THE contract stalemate between TnT Tropang Giga and top notch rookie Mikey Williams is over.

The 6-foot-2 Williams will finally come on board for the franchise after being signed to a two-year max contract.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed the deal on Monday.

The signing puts an end to the long standoff between the Tropang Giga and the highly-touted rookie picked No. 4 overall in the last PBA draft.

Under the deal, Williams, 28, will be receiving a total of P5.4 million in the next two years, including a monthly salary of P250,000 in his sophomore season.

The Fil-Am guard, who suited up for Sioux Falls and Canton Charge in the NBA G League, gets P200,000 in his first year with the telecommunication franchise.

Williams is still in Los Angeles but TnT management is already working out details about his arrival in the country.

The contract concerns with Williams comes in the wake of a similar issue regarding the negotiations between the Tropang Giga and third-year player Bobby Ray Parks, who opted instead, to take a sabbatical from playing in the PBA.

