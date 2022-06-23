Mikey Williams expected to make season debut as TNT faces Rain or Shine

MIKEY Williams is expected to make his season debut on Thursday as TNT faces Rain or Shine in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The Tropang Giga will look to keep their winning ways in their 7:15 p.m. encounter with the Elastopainters.

TNT is set to welcome Williams, who returned to the country earlier this week following a stalemate in negotiations on the revisions of his contract.

With Williams now in the country, Reyes said Williams will be inserted in the TNT line-up.

“That’s our plan, for him to play on Thursday,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

“Alam ko, they are still talking on the renegotiation but he has a live contract,” Reyes said. “Meron siyang re-negotiation clause, that’s where we are at right now.”

Williams’ arrival comes after TNT improved its record to 3-2 win-loss with a 78-71 win over Meralco on Saturday.

Rain or Shine eyes to break a three-game losing streak. The Elastopainters are in 11th place with a 1-3 record, ahead of winless Terrafirma (0-4).

In the first game, NorthPort and Meralco clash at 5:15 p.m. with both teams seeking to avoid another loss.

After a solid start that saw them win two straight games, the Batang Pier are on a two-game losing run after a 97-90 loss to Blackwater last Saturday.

The Bolts look for their third win in four games as they try to bounce back from the loss to TNT.

