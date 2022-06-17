Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Jun 17
    PBA

    Mikey Williams says he's arriving on Sunday to sign new TNT deal

    by homer d. sayson
    5 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    BOSTON - After a testy, months-long renegotiation talks that nearly reached "the point of return," it appears that the relationship between TNT and star player Mikey Williams is headed towards a happy ending.

    Williams, the newly-minted PBA Rookie of the Year, said on Friday he has organized his own itinerary flight and is scheduled to arrive in Manila at 4:20 a.m. this Sunday.

    [See TNT to pull offer for Mikey after he misses flight again]

    Williams has every intention to sign his new deal with the Tropang Giga and spearhead their ongoing quest to defend their Philippine Cup title, which has been off to a rocky start without him.

    "I really look forward to joining my teammates at TNT again," he told SPIN.ph.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Williams, a knockdown shooter with an uncanny ability to create his own shot, also explained the circumstances why he missed two previous flights that were arranged for him by TNT.

      Continue reading below ↓

      The lengthy interview with Williams on SPIN.ph soon.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicJio JalalontopicPido JarenciotopicJapeth AguilartopicScottie ThompsontopicTerrence RomeotopicPaul Lee
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again