Mikey Williams says he's arriving on Sunday to sign new TNT deal

BOSTON - After a testy, months-long renegotiation talks that nearly reached "the point of return," it appears that the relationship between TNT and star player Mikey Williams is headed towards a happy ending.

Williams, the newly-minted PBA Rookie of the Year, said on Friday he has organized his own itinerary flight and is scheduled to arrive in Manila at 4:20 a.m. this Sunday.

Williams has every intention to sign his new deal with the Tropang Giga and spearhead their ongoing quest to defend their Philippine Cup title, which has been off to a rocky start without him.

"I really look forward to joining my teammates at TNT again," he told SPIN.ph.

Williams, a knockdown shooter with an uncanny ability to create his own shot, also explained the circumstances why he missed two previous flights that were arranged for him by TNT.

