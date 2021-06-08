Mikey Williams yet to arrive to join TNT training, but camp assures soon

THERE is no timetable yet on when Mikey Williams will join TNT in its training but one of his managers assured that that date will come very soon.

Williams has yet to arrive in the country as the Tropang GIGA start their second tour of training in Laoag, Ilocos Norte. But Williams’ agent and Ilocos Norte governor Matthew Manotoc said that the date will come soon.

“Mikey Williams isn’t yet with TNT but will join them soon,” said Manotoc on the sidelines of Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Manotoc, who along with Marvin Espiritu manage the career of Williams and several others under their Espiritu Manotoc Basketball Management, said there is no specific date on when Williams will come in to the country, but added the delay is justifiable.

Manotoc didn’t specify the reason for the delay, but SPIN learned that Williams has just recently completed his vaccination against COVID-19 in the US.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Up in the air pa. Within, hopefully, the next week or maybe two weeks. We are trying to get him here the soonest kasi medyo natagalan nga. May mga complications lang but I think it was justifiable,” said Manotoc.

The 6-foot-2 Williams signed a two-year deal with TNT after a momentary stalemate after he was drafted fourth overall in the draft last March.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

While Williams has yet to arrive in the country, the Tropang GIGA continued with their build-up for the coming PBA season with another training camp in Ilocos Norte while teams are still barred to train in Metro Manila.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.