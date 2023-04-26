2021 All-Filipino bubble title or 2023 Governors' Cup crown? Mikey compares

NOTHING compares to the recent championship that TNT won in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup for Mikey Williams.

The spitfire TNT guard said the conquest of the Tropang GIGA in the Governors’ Cup finals against Barangay Ginebra was special because it was played in front of an audience, most of them rooting against them.

Williams won his first championship with TNT during the 2021 Philippine Cup but that was during the semi-bubble held in Bacolor.

In both occasions, Williams won the Finals MVP.

Mikey Williams compares his championships

“This feeling was a lot better than the first one,” said Williams. “I’m definitely blessed and honored to play with this group of guys this season. We did a great job of executing the plan. The result was a championship. We were just blessed.”

“It wasn’t as fun as this one. Just appreciative of the opportunity that presented itself and took advantage of it,” said Williams.

Williams overwhelmingly won the Finals MVP after averaging 22 points during the finals. He scored 38 points in Game Six where he hit a pivotal shot, nailing his ninth and final three off the glass to lift TNT to a 97-93 win.

The TNT guard said his performance in the finals had a lot to do with the presence of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who changed the way he played this conference after he took over from the spot of Jalen Hudson.

Williams said he became more aggressive on offense with Hollis-Jefferson around, and his teammates also kept looking for him for those important shots.

“I’ve been confident all series. I’ve been confident all season. It was a big adjustment from Jalne to Rondae. With Jalen, he needed the ball a lot and I had to shy away from taking more shots and just trying to be a playmaker for my teammates. And then Rondae came and we were just clicking from all cylinders. Our chemistry, it was like we’ve played together all our life. He knew where I want to be. I know where he wanted to be,” said Williams.