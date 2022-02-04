Mike Nieto shifts focus to PBA after signing ROS contract

AFTER two years of waiting, Mike Nieto is finally locked to play in the PBA.

The former Ateneo standout officially signed with Rain or Shine on Friday, agreeing to a two-year deal with the team that picked him no. 5 overall in the 2019 special Gilas draft.

Mike Nieto ROS contract

The signing was announced in the Elasto Painters' social media accounts.

After being picked in the draft more than two years ago, Nietto spent time playing for Gilas Pilipinas as part of its training pool that competed in several major tournaments during the pandemic, including the FIBA Olympic qualifier in Belgrade, Serbia last year.

He is the first out of the five draftees from the 2019 batch of Gilas to formally sign a PBA contract.

Twin brother Matt Nieto meanwhile, agreed in principle to a contract with NLEX.

Matt was selected no. 3 by the Road Warriors.

