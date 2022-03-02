After 30-point, 22-rebound game, Mike Harris says best is yet to come

WEDNESDAY'S was easily one of Mike Harris’ best games for Magnolia in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup.

Yet Harris felt he could've played better.

Harris impressed from both inside and out on Wednesday night, finishing with 30 points and 22 rebounds in Magnolia's 88-85 victory over Meralco that clinched for the Hotshots a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals.

“I actually felt I played terrible to be honest with you,” said the 38-year-old, attributing the “unimpressive” game to a Meralco defense that held him to 11-of-24 shooting from the field.

“I missed way too many shots. They got a great team though. They played very good defense. They hung in on making things difficult on the pass,” said Harris.

Harris admitted the defeat to NorthPort last week that ended the Hotshots' 6-0 start to the conference made them realize they're still not at their best. Magnolia has since beaten playoff-bound teams San Miguel over the weekend and Meralco on Wednesday.

NorthPort loss a wake-up call

“This one was a great test for us,” said Harris. “I think the NorthPort game brought us down and it humbled us and learned from it. And now, we are starting to go back.

Although already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals, Harris now braces for a match against his former team Alaska as Magnolia looks to finish the eliminations strong.

“Ultimately, this next one against Alaska is going to be a really good test," Harris said. "They are playing well, they got a good import, and they have good, young players that have stepped up.”

