Mike Harris not dwelling on non-call: 'We can't blame loss on that'

MIKE Harris cut the referees some slack as far as the non-call on an apparent shot-clock violation Meralco committed late in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals is concerned.

The Magnolia import echoed his team’s sentiment that they felt the Bolts committed the violation upon review of the play that saw Meralco reinforcement Tony Bishop miss a right-wing three-point attempt that went wide left and looked like it didn’t hit the rim as the shot clock expired with less than 30 seconds left.

But Harris charged the non-call to breaks of the game that ended with Meralco eking out an 81-75 win to tie the best-of-five series at one game apiece.

“I don’t blame the officials,” he said. “I’m not going to blame anybody. He (referee) said they couldn’t go back and review it. We felt like it didn’t hit the rim and we heard the buzzer go off so we kind of stopped and we (were) getting ready to run a play and it didn’t.”

“It kind of spirit-killed us, but that’s something that you know it happens,” he added. “These guys, you got three people out there moving around 24/7 and whether it was a good or bad call, they’re not going to get everything right so we don’t expect that.”

Harris, who finished with 25 points – but only two in the payoff period – said the Game Two calls were “tight.”

“It was really aggressive. It’s going to be like that,” the NBA veteran said. “Some day, they’re going to let us play. At the end of the day, it was a big possession, but we can’t blame the loss on that. We lost the game by putting them on the free throw line.”

