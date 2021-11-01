Former Best Import Mike Harris commits to Magnolia for 2nd conference

IT could be a case of if you can’t beat them, join them.

Magnolia has secured a commitment from former Best Import Mike Harris as its import in the coming PBA Reinforced Conference.

Coach Chito Victolero confirmed both parties have agreed already committed to each other pending the approval of the Inter-Agency Task Force clearing imports to finally play here in the country.

“For now okay na siya sa amin. Nag-commit siya and we’re also committed to him,” said Victolero. “Pero kailangan namin malaman kung kailan ba sila puwede nang papuntahin dito.”

Harris was adjudged Best Import while playing for Alaska in the 2018 Governors Cup. He steered the Aces to the finals, but lost to Magnolia and Romeo Travis in the finals, 4-2.

Mike Harris is coming off a championship run in Bahrain.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Victolero said the Aces no longer hold the rights to the former NBA player and D-League MVP.

The do-it-all import, 38, remains in playing condition as he is coming off a stint in Bahrain where he led the team to the championship.

“Kakatapos lang ng liga nila and yung asawa niya nanganak so he’s resting for a while. So tamang-tama (yung offer namin sa kanya,” said Victolero.

But like the rest of PBA teams, Magnolia is still waiting for the IATF to give the league the go-signal of finally letting imports to play in the country as soon as possible.

“Dapat talaga malaman na yung timeline kung kailan ba ng mga teams kailangan ng magpapunta (ng imports),” the Magnolia coach said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the absence of government approval, the league couldn’t set a start date for the second conference.

Previously, the PBA was eyeing a mid-November start to the import-spiced meet, but given the strict requirements needed to be completed by imports for them to be able to play here, including the mandatory quarantine protocols, Victolero doubts the conference opener would go on as scheduled.

Continue reading below ↓

“Medyo mahirap yun, kasi wala pa ngang requirements yung mga imports, tapos may quarantine pa,” he said.

Harris committing to the Hotshots comes in the aftermath of the team's runner-up finish to TnT Tropang Giga in the finals of the Philippine Cup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.