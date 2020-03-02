Longtime Alaska target Mike DiGregorio eager to repay Aces faith

MIKE DiGregorio is having an outstanding preseason with Alaska.

Acquired in an offseason trade with TNT in exchange for Simon Enciso, DiGregorio has emerged as one of the leading scorers for the Aces in tune-up games including one against Rain or Shine where he led the way with 18 points.

Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso said the Aces have long eyed DiGregorio.

“To be honest, with Mike, he is someone that we were eyeing for a while,” said Cariaso. “With a guy like that, we felt like if there’s an opportunity, we will go after it. When the opportunity came, TNT was willing to trade, we kinda made it happen.”

DiGregorio is elated with the opportunities that presented itself following the move to Alaska, as he will be playing a role similar to what he had at Blackwater.

“Obviously, it’s different being in a new team like Alaska. But my role hasn’t really changed from when I was with Blackwater,” said DiGregorio. “I love coach Jeff. He allowed me to play my game.

Continue reading below ↓

"He does play me freely so as far as goal setting in the offseason, the goal is always the same – to continue to work hard, put in the hours, and prepare yourself so that when game time does come, you are prepared and ready to perform. Nothing in particular but just to continue to push and work hard.”

Continue reading below ↓

DiGregorio said he was honored to know that Alaska and Cariaso had long been interested in getting him.

In return, DiGregorio vowed to be the best player he can be.

“That’s awesome to be here especially from ‘The Jet,’” said DiGregorio, referring to Cariaso. “He is a players’ coach and for him to see what I did in Blackwater, I was there for three years and was continuously playing well conference after conference. Obviously, he felt that I can help the team. I’m just happy to be another piece to the puzzle.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“I love it here. Alaska is an organization rich in tradition, a winning tradition, and they expect to win. I love coach Jeff. He allows you to make mistakes and play through mistakes. The system fits perfectly. Hopefully, I can continue to improve and help the team,” said DiGregorio.