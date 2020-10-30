Guiao glad to see Ayonayon play with poise, confidence against Castro

OUTSIDE Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, and Kiefer Ravena, Mike Ayonayon also had a big impact for NLEX in a morale-boosting victory over TnT on Thursday night.

The spitfire guard from the MPBL scored eight points in 19 minutes off the bench in the Road Warriors’ 109-98 win over TNT and played with admirable poise and confidence while going up against Jayson Castro.

Guiao said he was no longer surprised.

“I knew he had that ability and to do that against Jayson Castro, it’s even more noteworthy na alam niya na napakagaling na tumatao sa kanya,” said Guiao of his rookie guard.

Ayonayon, who entered the game averaging seven points and four rebounds per contest, wasn’t gun shy at all in the match as he took 10 field goals making four as he got a longer exposure after Alas suffered a bloodied nose.

Guiao likes the confidence he is seeing from the third pick in last year's regular draft.

“He was able to attack the basket and finish strong and be able to lead the team in crucial sequences and crucial portions of the game. Siya ‘yung nagpo-point (guard) nung time na ‘yun,” the NLEX coach said.

“Si Kevin pinahinga ko muna. Most of the time, Mike had to take over the point guard position and he really did it well,” he added.