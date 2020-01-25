Guiao is good at spotting 'hidden gems.' Has he found another in Ayonayon?

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao has always been good at spotting diamonds in the rough.

Now Guiao convinced he's stumbled into another one in Mike Ayonayon, who the Road Warriors coach selected with the third pick overall in the regular PBA rookie draft last month.

A product of De Ocampo Memorial College, Ayonayon has had a wealth of experience for a rookie. He played for the San Juan Knights in the MPBL, where he helped the team win the Datu Cup, and also had stints in the PBA D-League.

Guiao is so impressed with how Ayonayon has been performing in practice that he sees him becoming an integral part of the Road Warriors’ backcourt rotation right in his freshman season.

“For one, he doesn’t play like a rookie,” Guiao said. “Alam naman natin na matured na talaga dahil 26 or 27 years old na rin siya, nagtagal siya sa MPBL. That length of time served him well.

"He is not somebody that is going to be out of his league in terms of match-ups and the level of competition.”

Ayonayon continues to post good numbers for San Juan in the Lakan Season. Through 27 games, Ayonayon is averaging 12.4 points, second-best to ex-pro John Wilson, while also posting 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Guiao said the 6-foot Ayonayon is also a good fit to his system and can even allow the likes of Kiefer Ravena and Kevin Alas to play different positions.

“Bagay siya sa sistema namin. We can move Kiefer to the two-spot, have Kevin and him in the number one spot. So that gives us more flexibility and a deeper rotation sa bench namin. He will be very useful with his contributions in the all-Filipino. He will make an immediate impact,” said Guiao.

Guiao doesn't even consider Ayonayon a project, saying he's a finished product.

“May tira siya sa labas, may depensa naman, marunong pumasa. Those are I think the weapons that he brings. He is not a project. He is almost a ready-made PBA player,” Guiao said.