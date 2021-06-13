Free agent Michael Calisaan, Phoenix agree in principle on contract

MICHAEL Calisaan is bound for a new PBA home.

Coach Topex Robinson said the 26-year-old wingman is certain to earn a spot in Phoenix's regular roster for the Philippine Cup in the PBA's 46th season.

“In principle, we already agreed,” said the eloquent mentor.

Calisaan previously played for Robinson at San Sebastian, giving the Phoenix coach an idea of the kind of work ethic the forward out of Pampanga has.

Still, Robinson said the former Magnolia Hotshot worked hard to deserve a second shot at reviving his pro career.

“I know how he works, but truth is, he really worked hard to make it,” said Robinson.

“Yes, signing na lang (ang kulang),” said Calisaan representative Danny Espiritu.

Hopes were high on Calisaan after coming off a distinguished career as the main man of the Stags. He ended up as Magnolia’s first round pick (10th overall) in the 2018 rookie draft.

But he didn’t get the break in the two year stint he had with the Hotshots, who eventually didn’t resign him after his initial two-year contract expired.

Calisaan tried out with the Fuel Masters as the team has yet to complete its roster for the coming PBA season, ultimately convincing the Phoenix coaching staff he’s worth being included in the team’s final roster after attentively showing up in the squad's practices and scrimmages in Batangas City.

