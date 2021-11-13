Northport new guy Michael Calisaan assigned to 3x3 team

MICHAEL Calisaan gets his feet wet right away at NorthPort.

The newly-acquired wingman has been lined up by the Batang Pier in their roster for the inaugural 3x3 meet.

Calisaan was part of the package NorthPort received from Phoenix out of the Vic Manuel-Sean Anthony trade.

The former San Sebastian stalwart was included in the official four-man lineup submitted by the Batang Pier to the league together with LA Revilla, Jeepy Faundo, and Mark Olayon.

Michael Calisaan gets tested in the 3x3 game.

PHOTO: PBA Images

