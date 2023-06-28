Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Maliksi on fire as Meralco blasts TNT to spoil Carey jersey retirement

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Allein Maliksi Meralco vs TNT PBA On Tour
    Allein Maliksi catches fire against the Tropang Giga.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MERALCO spoiled the jersey retirement of former TNT stalwart Harvey Carey as it scored a 108-90 win over the Tropang Giga on Wednesday in the PBA On Tour at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    Meralco vs TNT PBA On Tour recap

    Allein Maliksi fired a team-high 28 points in spearheading the Bolts to the bounce-back win following a sorry loss to Terrafirma the last time.

    Although the Bolts were in control for almost the entire game, they really didn’t pull away until the final quarter when they outscored the nine-man Tropang Giga, 34-23.

    Meralco improved to 4-2 in the preseason, while leaving TNT still winless in five games.

    “This team, they’re 0-5, but what I appreciate is sa endgame lang kumakalas,” noted Meralco coach Luigi Trillo. “You can see them they’re using some college guys, but for three quarters, hats off to them, maganda yung pinapakita nila.”

    Maliksi spiked his game-high scoring by nailing 5-of-8 from beyond the arc, Bong Quinto had a near triple-double of 19 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, while Frankie Johnson and Raymond Almazan had 13 points apiece.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Also with double-double for Meralco were Cliff Hodge with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Raymar Jose with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

    A huge letdown however, was the hamstring injury suffered by veteran guard Anjo Caram early in the third period, which kept him out for the rest of the game.

    Glenn Khobuntin also had 28 points to lead TNT, which officially retired the jersey of the 44-year-old Carey at halftime.

    The scores

    Meralco (108) – Maliksi 28, Quinto 19, Johnson 13, Almazan 13, Hodge 10, Jose 10, Torres 7, Dario 6, Pasaol 2.Caram 0, Pascual 0,

    TNT (90) – Khobuntin 28, Cruz 15, Tungcab 15, Ganuelas-Rosser 15, Marcelo 6, Varilla 5, Alfaro 2, Jopia 2, Cuntapay 2.

    Quarterscores: 24-17; 48-44; 74-67; 108-90.

